Boxing and Brunch Motivates Philadelphia Young Women

Boxing and Brunch is a program meant to teach young girls confidence through fitness and conversation. The Boxing and Brunch Tour is a half-day retreat for young women (high-school and college-aged) to learn to box, enjoy socializing at brunch, learn at empowering life skills lesson sessions, and make connections by networking with mentors!

The sessions are 20-30 minute interactive workshops that fall under the following categories:

LIVE – living your best life and being the best version of yourself

– living your best life and being the best version of yourself GIVE – giving to yourself, your family, and your community

LAUGH – learning to have fun, not sweat the small stuff

SWEAT – making fitness fun and learning how to make it a positive priority

FUEL – eating well and fueling your lifestyle through a healthy relationship with food

The event will be on Saturday, September 21st 8:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. at WeWork in Northern Liberties.

The cost of the program is $25 for the entire day, which includes brunch, light snacks, and a swag bag! For more information and tickets visit http://www.boxingandbrunch.com/tickets/