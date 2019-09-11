Boxing and Brunch Motivates Philadelphia Young Women

Posted 10:16 AM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:20AM, September 11, 2019

 

Boxing and Brunch is a program meant to teach young girls confidence through fitness and conversation.  The Boxing and Brunch Tour is a half-day retreat for young women (high-school and college-aged) to learn to box, enjoy socializing at brunch, learn at empowering life skills lesson sessions, and make connections by networking with mentors!

The sessions are 20-30 minute interactive workshops that fall under the following categories:

  • LIVE – living your best life and being the best version of yourself
  • GIVE – giving to yourself, your family, and your community
  • LAUGH – learning to have fun, not sweat the small stuff
  • SWEAT– making fitness fun and learning how to make it a positive priority
  • FUEL – eating well and fueling your lifestyle through a healthy relationship with food

The event will be on Saturday, September 21st 8:45 a.m. until 2 p.m. at WeWork in Northern Liberties.

The cost of the program is $25 for the entire day, which includes brunch, light snacks, and a swag bag! For more information and tickets visit http://www.boxingandbrunch.com/tickets/

 

