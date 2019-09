Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Metropolitan Ballet Academy and Company in Jenkintown is hosting auditions for Peter Pan this weekend!

Founder and Artistic Director Lisa Collins Vidnovic and the dancers joined us to give an example of what you can expect to see at an audition.

The auditions are open to the public from 3 PM until 6 PM.

Both boys and girls ages 9 to 11 are encouraged to audition.

The performances will be November 23rd and 24th.

