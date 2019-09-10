American Cancer Society 4th Annual Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Kicks Off September 12th

Over 15 men throughout the Greater Philadelphia area will unite to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

Throughout September and October, Real Men Wear Pink participants will encourage community members to take action in the fight against breast cancer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Those participating are competing with cities across the country to be the top fundraiser among his peers by the end of the campaign. CEO of Axiom, a TCEG Company, Mike Ballas was the number one fundraiser last year raising over $10,000.

"Women need a support system once they have this devastating disease, but what many people don't know is that men are affected by this devastating disease as well," said Mike.

In order to have a successful campaign, Mike said participants need to get out into the community and host local events.

Dr. Curtis Miyamoto from Fox Chase Cancer Center has been involved with the campaign since the very beginning.

"I think this is a tremendous way for us to show our support for women and for men who develop breast cancer. In fact, 42,000 women and men are expected to still die from breast cancer so it's still a major issue, " said. Dr. Miyamoto.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2019, an estimated 268,000 women in the United States are expected to be newly diagnosed with breast cancer. About 2,670 men are also expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

"When I say 'we win' do you know who really wins? The patients. Every single dollar goes towards the American Cancer Society," said Mike.

The campaign will formally kick off at the Real Men Wear Pink Reveal Party on Thursday, September 12th at Manayunk Brewery. The event begins at 6pm. For more information about breast cancer or the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in Greater Philadelphia, click here.