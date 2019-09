Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall festival season has arrived! Kick off the season this weekend, September 14 and 15 with Peddlers Village Scarecrow Festival.

Enjoy a weekend filled with fall family fun including scarecrow-making workshops, pumpkin painting, live musical entertainment, face painting, pony rides and pumpkin bowling!

Stroll around to see the scarecrows in the village designed by members of the public. Vote on your favorites, there are more than 200 of them to choose from.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video