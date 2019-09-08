Weekend Philler Episode 330 – Kids Episode!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weekend Philler Episode 330 is all about the youngest group of Phillerinos! We've had some really awesome kids on our show and we're excited to dedicate an entire episode just to them, including the children's play, Otto the Outcast Oyster; the Horticulture Class at Delsea High School; The ARTery; the Delaware Children's Museum; Roller Derby Kids; and Brains & Beauty Dolls!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

