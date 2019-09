× Schoolhouse Woodworking in Exton Offers DIY Classes

HGTV’s Jeff Devlin recently opened Schoolhouse Woodworking at the Exton Mall.

Visitors can find all sorts of decorations for their homes and take workshops on how to make home decor.

Our Khiree Stewart went for a visit and got to make some cool items.

Click here for more information on Schoolhouse Woodworking.

