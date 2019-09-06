Host the Perfect Tailgate with New ‘Philly Special’ IPA and Chicken Wings

Posted 9:18 AM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:17AM, September 6, 2019

The Birds are back!

Whether you're headed to South Philly to tailgate or hosting a watch party at home, good food is a necessity.

Game time favorites include wings, of course. Iron Hill is offering a new wing sauce just in time for the season- it's called the Philly Special sauce!

It's made using the Philadelphia-famous hot cherry pepper spread and a dash of the company's new Philly Special IPA. You can also pick up the new IPA at Iron Hill to pair with your wings!

If you want another option for your tailgate, don't forget about another other classic- Philly cheesesteak eggrolls!

For more, visit Iron Hill's website here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.