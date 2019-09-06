Host the Perfect Tailgate with New ‘Philly Special’ IPA and Chicken Wings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Birds are back!

Whether you're headed to South Philly to tailgate or hosting a watch party at home, good food is a necessity.

Game time favorites include wings, of course. Iron Hill is offering a new wing sauce just in time for the season- it's called the Philly Special sauce!

It's made using the Philadelphia-famous hot cherry pepper spread and a dash of the company's new Philly Special IPA. You can also pick up the new IPA at Iron Hill to pair with your wings!

If you want another option for your tailgate, don't forget about another other classic- Philly cheesesteak eggrolls!

