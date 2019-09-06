Campus Philly Welcomes College Students to Philadelphia with CollegeFest 2019

Posted 10:19 AM, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:17AM, September 6, 2019

If you’re a new college student in the Philadelphia region, CollegeFest is the place you want to be on Saturday, September 7th!

CollegeFest has been around for more than 15 years. Campus Philly's President Deborah Diamond said Philadelphia is the only city in the country to welcome students in this way.

"We roll out the red carpet, we introduce them to the city, make everything free for them that day and it's just an extraordinary way to kick off the school year," said Deborah.

Dilworth Park will be filled with games, local musicians and giveaways from Campus Philly's partners like Citizen Bank Park and Ikea. Students attending will also receive free admission to museums and select organizations across the city and free rides for the day on the Philly PHLASH® Downtown Loop.

Participating museums and organizations include:

  • Philadelphia Museum of Art
  • The Franklin Institute
  • Eastern State Penitentiary
  • Museum of the American Revolution
  • Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts
  • National Constitution Center
  • The Fabric Workshop and Museum
  • Rodin Museum
  • Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
  • National Liberty Museum
  • American Philosophical Society
  • Reading Terminal Market (exclusive scavenger hunt)
  • Walnut Street Theatre (discounted tickets)

The event runs from 10 AM until 3 PM at Dilworth Park. Visit CampusPhilly.org for more information and registration details.

