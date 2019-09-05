Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clean Air Council is proud to host the 14th annual Greenfest Philly, presented by Toyota Hybrids. Greenfest is Philadelphia's largest environmental festival featuring food, drinks, workshops, and kids activities centered around sustainability. Joseph Solar, the head chef of the Greyhound Cafe prepared one of the sample dishes to look forward to at this weekend's festival.

“Greenfest Philly has become a really powerful annual tradition that brings together people and businesses focused on making environmental advocacy accessible and fun,” Joseph Otis Minott, Esq., Executive Director for the Clean Air Council."

This year, the festival will welcome 15,000-plus socially and environmentally conscious consumers to the East Coast’s largest eco-friendly festival. The event is held Sunday, Sept. 8, 2018 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chef Joseph will be cooking and teaching more surprisingly vegan dishes like these at Greenfest, where everyone can come out and see if for themselves to learn more!

Recipe

2 Gardein Chicken Breast

¼ tsp Veg Bouillon

¼ tsp House spice blend

Seasoned flour dredge

Soy milk

1 Tbsp Olive oil

1 Tbsp Vegan butter

1 oz. Chardonnay Wine

3 oz. Vegetable stock

1 Tbsp Capers

1 Lemon Wedge

Parsley

Linguini

DIRECTIONS

· Bread Chicken Breast

· Add 1 oz olive oil and butter in sauté pan

· Sauté chicken breast till crisp

· Add wine, vegetable stock, capers, lemon wedge, parsley

· Serve over hot fettucine