Greener Partners Shakes Up Annual Food Festival with New Layout

Posted 9:04 AM, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03AM, September 5, 2019

Greener Partners is a Philadelphia-based non-profit with the goal of helping people fall in love with fruits and vegetables. The Farm Explorer Food Festival is right around the corner and representatives from the annual event talked about what will be different this year!

Greener Partners has a number of hands-on programs.

"The Farm Explorer is our signature youth program we bring out to schools throughout the area. With programs that give youth and families a connection to where food comes from, how it grows and how delicious it can taste," said Meg MacCurtin, Executive Director of Greener Partners.

Greener Partners also works with hospitals and community clinic settings to provide a link between fresh food and health. Deaver Wellness Farm is located at Lankenau Medical Center.

"We grow about 40 varieties of vegetables at any given time and it's really an educational platform. Students but also patients and providers from the hospital can come and interact will all the different levels of how food is produced," said Deirdre Sheehy, one of the farmers at Deaver Wellness Farm.

Greener Partners is hosting its sixth annual fundraiser on Saturday, September 14th at the Radnor Hunt from 6:30 until 11 PM.

"We're shaking it up. We're doing a food festival to really bring people closer to the people who produce our food and the farmers of our region," said Meg.

Traditionally a sit-down gala, the event will include over 25 local food and drink artisans in a farmer's market layout. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

