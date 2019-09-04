× Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum Named World’s Greatest Car Collection

The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum in Southwest Philadelphia was recently named the world’s greatest car collection by the Classic Car Trust.

The Simeone Foundation collection started 50 years ago when the finest examples of important sports-racing automobiles were available. It is one of the few places in the world where extremely rare racing sports cars can be seen in operation on a regular basis. Many of the cars in the collection are in original, as-raced condition.

PHL 17’s Khiree Stewart visited the museum and took a ride in a vintage car.

Click here for more information on the museum.

