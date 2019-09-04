Feed a Family of Four for Under $20

Posted 9:29 AM, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 08:33AM, September 4, 2019

With school in session, parents are looking for inexpensive and healthy dinners for the entire family! Weis Market In-Store Dietitian Lyndi Wieand showed PHL17 how to feed a family of four for $20.

The recipes from the video can be found with more details below!

One-Pot Mac and Cheese

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 (1 cup) servings

1. Milk: Heat 3 cups reduced fat milk to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat.

2. Elbow Pasta: Add ½ (16-ounce) box whole grain elbow pasta to simmering milk; reduce heat to medium and cook pasta 7 minutes or until al dente and most of the milk has been absorbed, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

3. Ground Mustard: Stir ¼ teaspoon McCormick Ground Mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt and 8 teaspoon black pepper into saucepan with pasta.

4. Cheddar Jack Cheese: Gradually stir 1½ cups Weis Quality Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese into saucepan with pasta mixture until smooth and creamy.

5. Baby Kale: Stir 2 cups Weis Organics Baby Kale into saucepan with pasta mixture until wilted.

Approximate nutritional values per serving: 503 Calories, 18g Fat (10g Saturated), 52mg Cholesterol, 501mg Sodium, 59g Carbohydrates, 7g Fiber, 10g Sugars, 24g Protein

 

Chicken with Cherry-Maple Brussels Sprouts

Prep: 15 minutes

Roast: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 (4 ounce chicken breast, 2/3 cup Brussels sprouts mixture) servings

1. Chicken: Preheat oven to 400°. In a large, oven-safe skillet, heat 2 teaspoons olive oil over medium heat. Sprinkle 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts with ¼ teaspoon salt and 8 teaspoon pepper; add chicken to skillet and cook 6 minutes or until browned, turning once.

2. Brussels Sprouts: Halve 1 pound Brussels sprouts; place in a medium bowl.

3. Walnuts: Add ¼ cup Weis Quality Chopped Walnuts to bowl with Brussels sprouts.

4. Dried Cherries: Add ¼ cup dried cherries to bowl with Brussels sprouts and walnuts.

5. Maple Syrup: Add 2 tablespoons maple syrup to bowl with Brussels sprouts, walnuts and dried cherries; toss and add to skillet with chicken. Transfer skillet to oven; roast 20 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165° and Brussels sprouts are evenly roasted and tender. Slice chicken and serve with Brussels sprouts mixture and additional walnuts, if desired.

Approximate nutritional values per serving: 308 Calories, 11g Fat (2g Saturated), 72mg Cholesterol, 234mg Sodium, 24g Carbohydrates, 4g Fiber, 15g Sugars, 30g Protein

 

Taco Bowl: includes spinach, quinoa, black beans, salsa, avocados, shredded cheese

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Makes 4 servings

 

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.