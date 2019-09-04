Feed a Family of Four for Under $20

With school in session, parents are looking for inexpensive and healthy dinners for the entire family! Weis Market In-Store Dietitian Lyndi Wieand showed PHL17 how to feed a family of four for $20.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The recipes from the video can be found with more details below!

One-Pot Mac and Cheese

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes: 4 (1 cup) servings

1. Milk: Heat 3 cups reduced fat milk to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat.

2. Elbow Pasta: Add ½ (16-ounce) box whole grain elbow pasta to simmering milk; reduce heat to medium and cook pasta 7 minutes or until al dente and most of the milk has been absorbed, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat.

3. Ground Mustard: Stir ¼ teaspoon McCormick Ground Mustard, ¼ teaspoon salt and 8 teaspoon black pepper into saucepan with pasta.

4. Cheddar Jack Cheese: Gradually stir 1½ cups Weis Quality Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese into saucepan with pasta mixture until smooth and creamy.

5. Baby Kale: Stir 2 cups Weis Organics Baby Kale into saucepan with pasta mixture until wilted.

Approximate nutritional values per serving: 503 Calories, 18g Fat (10g Saturated), 52mg Cholesterol, 501mg Sodium, 59g Carbohydrates, 7g Fiber, 10g Sugars, 24g Protein

Chicken with Cherry-Maple Brussels Sprouts

Prep: 15 minutes

Roast: 20 minutes

Makes: 4 (4 ounce chicken breast, 2/3 cup Brussels sprouts mixture) servings

1. Chicken: Preheat oven to 400°. In a large, oven-safe skillet, heat 2 teaspoons olive oil over medium heat. Sprinkle 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts with ¼ teaspoon salt and 8 teaspoon pepper; add chicken to skillet and cook 6 minutes or until browned, turning once.

2. Brussels Sprouts: Halve 1 pound Brussels sprouts; place in a medium bowl.

3. Walnuts: Add ¼ cup Weis Quality Chopped Walnuts to bowl with Brussels sprouts.

4. Dried Cherries: Add ¼ cup dried cherries to bowl with Brussels sprouts and walnuts.

5. Maple Syrup: Add 2 tablespoons maple syrup to bowl with Brussels sprouts, walnuts and dried cherries; toss and add to skillet with chicken. Transfer skillet to oven; roast 20 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165° and Brussels sprouts are evenly roasted and tender. Slice chicken and serve with Brussels sprouts mixture and additional walnuts, if desired.

Approximate nutritional values per serving: 308 Calories, 11g Fat (2g Saturated), 72mg Cholesterol, 234mg Sodium, 24g Carbohydrates, 4g Fiber, 15g Sugars, 30g Protein

Taco Bowl: includes spinach, quinoa, black beans, salsa, avocados, shredded cheese

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Makes 4 servings

For more information, click here.