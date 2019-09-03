West Philly ‘Neighborhood to Neighborhood Festival’ to Celebrate Women in Hip-Hop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2019 Neighborhood to Neighborhood Festival in West Philly kicks off this Saturday to celebrate the community.

This year, the festival is also going to recognize women in hip-hop. Iconic group Salt-N-Pepa will headline the event!

It will also feature performances by MC Lyte, Angie Stone, and other local artists. Comedian Skeet Carter will be the MC.

N2N kicks off at noon on the corner of S. 50th Street and Baltimore Avenue, and stretches between 49th and 51st from Willows to Catharine Streets.

Admission is completely free! To RSVP, click here.