Back to School Tech on PHL17 Morning News

First up, laptop stands!

The Moft Laptop Stand is the world's first invisible laptop stand. Released in April of this past year, Moft set out to create a laptop stand that is lightweight, mobile and sturdy. The stand adheres to the back of any laptop from 11. 6 - 15.6 inches in length. It folds out to give 2 or 3 inches of height and then folds right back into place. Moft was designed to make any coffee shop, airplane or kitchen table a portable office. The stand is as light as a pen and as thin as a coin with a price of $24.99.

Have you ever been in the situation where you needed just a little more juice on your phone to get you through the day or night?

The Atom charger provides that for you. Small enough to fit on your keychain, the atom charger gives you an addition 2 to 3 hours of battery life on your phone. No need to carry bulky portable power, now all the additional power that you need is always with you on the go. The Atom Charger goes for $29.95.

Next, every student needs to have a reliable alarm clock!

The wakey speaker is that and so much more. It’s also a wireless charger, bluetooth speaker, white noise machine and an FM radio. Using the wakey application, you can control all of the features right from your phone. The Wakey Speaker is $99.

Finally, the iDeaplay mini projector allows you to host movie night in the house or in the dorm. It wirelessly connects to your devices so that you can enjoy all of your favorite content on the big screen, but without the big price tag. You can snag a mini project for just under $200.

