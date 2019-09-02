ACCT Philly Hosting “Pup Crawl” to Benefit Shelter

The 2nd Annual Pup Crawl returns on September 14th!

The "pup crawl-" instead of a "pub crawl-" through multiple bars in Old City benefits ACCT Philly.

"ACCT Philly is one of the most underfunded shelters," said Ali Swiatkowski, Marketing Director of Philadoptables. "There becomes a point sometimes when the shelter is at capacity and they can't take any more animals, or difficult decisions need to be made."

Events such as the Pup Crawl are what helps to fund the shelter to make sure this risk is reduced.

The Pup Crawl is Saturday, September 14th from noon until 4 PM. It starts at JJ Bootleggers at 35 S. 2nd street and travels to four other participating bars. Tickets are just $25 online and $30 at the door. With your ticket, you'll also get a free "Mood Beer Mug" with purchase. For tickets, click here.

Stick around after the event, because Philadoptables is revealing its annual "Hunks For Hounds" calendar at 4:30 PM at JJ Bootleggers!

If you can't make it to the event, there are still ways you can help the shelter. ACCT Philly is always looking for volunteers at the shelter and to foster animals. Learn more at ACCTPhilly.org.