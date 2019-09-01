Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Weekend Philler Episode 329, we take a trip over to Asbury Park and play some vintage and modern pinball machines at Silverball Pinball Museum, check out Redline Archeology's unbelievable Hot Wheels collection - and get some of our own wheels appraised, have fun with our local law enforcement officers at Upper Merion Township Police Department's National Night Out, learn about float therapy with Stillpoint Yoga and Float, and celebrate the return of PHL17 Morning News's meteorologist, Monica Cryan!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

