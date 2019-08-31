On this PHL17 special program, we focus on various aspects of education from reading, to writing and important life skills – taking a look at some new ways educators, experts and parents are teaching students to learn across our region.

We start at Cherry Hill High School East in Camden County with Dr. Joseph Meloche, the Cherry Hill Public Schools Superintendent and a former longtime coach at the school, to talk about and reflect on life as a student in the 1980’s compared to what is new now in 2019.

Next, we turn to important life skills for students that are also powerful life lessons. Our Kelsey Fabian introduces us to a father from the Delaware Valley who travels throughout the region and across the country to let students know about the dangers of distracted driving and why he has made it his mission to speak to students after losing a daughter. We hear Joel Feldman’s very personal story.

As children head back to school – one local five-year-old (Austin Lecony) wants to make sure that every student has school supplies. Our Demetria Green shares how he’s known as “Austin The Backpack Buddy.” We learn how his initial goal was to collect one-thousand backpacks for area kids. We get an update on how his spirit of helping others has delightfully far exceed expectations for his backpack collection campaign.

Then, it’s a look at how some students are graduating from college before they even finish high school. Our Khiree Stewart reports on a story that tells you how a program is giving students a jumpstart on college. Nadeen Al-Saleem is a student who shares how obtaining a college degree while in high school has become a reality for her and some other students.

Finally, among our stories for PHL17 on Education: Innovative Learning Opportunities, we know that reading is key. Our Kelsey Fabian shares another report in this special. This report is about how a school in West Chester is helping their students learn, as well as helping to build their confidence and encouraging them to read with the help of some four-legged furry friends in a truly important and heartwarming way. Jennifer also talks with psychologist and Temple University professor Dr. Frank Farley about motivating students to be open to learning as they head back to school.

