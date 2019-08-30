Weavers Way Shares Recipes, Gets Fresh Produce Ready for Fall Season

As summer winds down, you’ll start to see some different produce options in your supermarket. Weavers Way Co-op is getting ready for the new season with some delicious recipes.

Executive Chef Bonnie Shurman and Farm Manager Nina Berman brought some inspiration to the PHL17 kitchen.

Weavers Way has three different locations in Mount Airy, Chestnut Hill and Ambler.

"We've been a co-op since the very beginning and that was in the 70s when we started. We're really unique as a grocery store because we have two operating farms as a part of what we do," said Nina.

Bonnie shared the recipe for her Mexican street corn salad. It's a great way to use some of the summer produce that's on its way out.

"We offer this salad in all three stores. This is the peak of seasonality. It's local corn, tomatoes that were grown on the farm, cilantro from the farm," said Bonnie.

Recipe

5 ears of corn (about 4 cups worth)

2 cups of grape tomatoes

1 avocado, diced

Juice from 2 limes

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ cup queso fresca

¼ cup scallion

¼ cup cilantro

Teaspoon of salt

Directions:

1. Remove the husks from the corn and brush off any remaining corn silk.

2. Char the corn directly over the flame of the gas burner of the stove, about 40 seconds on all sides until corn is evenly charred.

3. Using a knife, remove the kernels from the cob, strip the kernels directly into serving bowl.

4. Combine oil and lime juice together in a separate bowl and whisk together.

5. Carefully remove the pit and skin from the avocado. Dice into 1/4 inch pieces and add it to the oil and lime. This will prevent oxidation as you prepare the rest of the salad.

6. Quarter the grape tomatoes and add to serving bowl.

7. Cut the scallions in 1/8 inch coins and add to the bowl.

8. Cut or crumble the queso fresco into the bowl.

9. Combine the avocado and lime dressing with the corn.

10. Pull the leaves off the cilantro, keeping the leaf intact. Garnish salad.

11. Season with salt to taste. Serve at room temperature.

Right now you can also find a fresh squash salad at Weavers Way. Happy eating!