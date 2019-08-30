Down the Shore: Sea Isle City

Posted 10:40 AM, August 30, 2019, by

All summer long PHL17 has been live at the shore every Friday. Sea Isle City, NJ was our final stop of the summer.

Our Kelsey Fabian closed out the summer with hot dogs from Lou Dogs, cinnamon buns at Mrs. Brizzles and breakfast sandwiches from McGowan's Market.

She also stopped by Maria's Seafood food truck to get a preview of the Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival happening Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

To end the trip our crew made a pit stop at Dalrymple's for some beach essentials and finally talked to a relator at Long & Foster about planning for summer 2020.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.