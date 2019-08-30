Down the Shore: Sea Isle City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All summer long PHL17 has been live at the shore every Friday. Sea Isle City, NJ was our final stop of the summer.

Our Kelsey Fabian closed out the summer with hot dogs from Lou Dogs, cinnamon buns at Mrs. Brizzles and breakfast sandwiches from McGowan's Market.

She also stopped by Maria's Seafood food truck to get a preview of the Sea Isle City Food Truck Festival happening Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8.

To end the trip our crew made a pit stop at Dalrymple's for some beach essentials and finally talked to a relator at Long & Foster about planning for summer 2020.

