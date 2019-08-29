Local Fashion Designer Milan Rouge Gives Back to the City That Raised Her

Posted 11:13 AM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:16AM, August 29, 2019

Just a few years ago, Philadelphia native Milan Rouge was selling clothes out of the trunk of her car, now there is a long list of celebrities sporting her brand, Milano Di Rouge.

Milano Di Rouge is a luxury streetwear brand that focuses on affordable luxury for the fashion enthusiast. The brand's mantra "Making Dreams Reality" is not only something Rouge lives by, but something she makes sure her brand supports. Rouge says her brand is designed for a dream chasers.

While growing her fashion brand continues to be a dream she is chasing, another dream important to her is giving back to her community. To celebrate her flagship store's 3rd anniversary she is giving away 500 Milano Di Rouge backpacks and school supplies to Philadelphia students.

The event starts a 4pm on Thursday, August 29th at the storefront on 1509 Spring Garden St. There will be food vendors and tons of other giveaways.

Milano Di Rouge will have also have a pop-up store at Live Nation's Made in America Festival, where you can find exclusive Philadelphia themed streetwear apparel.

Watch the video below to see some looks from Milano Di Rouge.

 

