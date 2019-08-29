Host the Perfect Labor Day Party with Ideas From Registered Dietitian Kelly Jones

Hosting a Labor Day party, but don't know what to serve your guests? Registered Dietitian Kelly Jones joined us to share her favorite drinks.

The Pom Julep made with Pom Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice. It also includes a pop of citrus and and mint. A study at UCLA showed that pomegranate juice has more antioxidant capacity than red wine, grape juice and even green tea. You get two whole pomegranates worth of juice in one 8-oz bottle, and no added sugars or preservatives.

The drink pairs perfectly with a Cabot cheese spread. The Cabot cracker cuts are satisfying, easy to prepare, and filled with nutrients. They can even be added to sandwiches and your favorite family recipes. They are made with just high-quality milk, salt and cheese-making cultures.

Head to KellyJonesNutrition.com for more tips and recipes.

