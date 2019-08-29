Dobbins CTE School to Host Back-To-School Bash for Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The kids are headed back to school in just a few days, and while many are dreading their return to the classroom, Dobbins CTE School in Philadelphia is hosting a celebration on the first day to motivate students!

It will feature a live DJ, vendors, giveaways, alumni and parents, community partners and members!

"We want young people to understand that it is a happy thing, it's a celebration going back to school," Principal Dr. Toni Damon said.

One of the most important reasons the school is hosting the event is to give away free uniforms and supplies to kids in need. The first 100 9th graders to attend will receive a free uniform shirt.

"It can become expensive having multiple children," Charles Reyes, Community School Coordinator said. "It's just ushering in the school year, celebrating students, and trying to keep them excited about coming back to school and what this year has to offer."

The event is open to all! It will be held September 3rd at Dobbins CTE from 7:30AM until 8:45 AM.