Dobbins CTE School to Host Back-To-School Bash for Students

Posted 8:34 AM, August 29, 2019, by

The kids are headed back to school in just a few days, and while many are dreading their return to the classroom, Dobbins CTE School in Philadelphia is hosting a celebration on the first day to motivate students!

It will feature a live DJ, vendors, giveaways, alumni and parents, community partners and members!

"We want young people to understand that it is a happy thing, it's a celebration going back to school," Principal Dr. Toni Damon said.

One of the most important reasons the school is hosting the event is to give away free uniforms and supplies to kids in need. The first 100 9th graders to attend will receive a free uniform shirt.

"It can become expensive having multiple children," Charles Reyes, Community School Coordinator said. "It's just ushering in the school year, celebrating students, and trying to keep them excited about coming back to school and what this year has to offer."

The event is open to all! It will be held September 3rd at Dobbins CTE from 7:30AM until 8:45 AM.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.