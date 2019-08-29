Back to School Essentials with Limor Suss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting the kids ready to go back to school can be stressful. Lifestyle Limor Suss has got us covered with the essentials!

Powerbeats Pro are the brand-new wireless headphones by Beats By Dre. They are perfect to use while working out, or during the day. You'll get incredible sound quality. They are adjustable to be comfortable for any ear shape. You'll get 1.5 hours of play time after just 5 minutes of charging, and up to 4.5 hours of play after just 15 minutes of charge time. You can grab them in four different colors for $249.95 at Apple.com or in Apple retail stores.

Step into the new year with flawless skin! The Proactive MD 3-piece kit is the perfect acne skincare regimen to get you ready for the back-to-school season. Each kit includes the Deep Cleansing Face Wash, the Daily Oil Control Moisturizer SPF30, and the Proactive MD Adapalene Gel. It helps cleanse and protect while treating and preventing acne. You can grab it for just $35 at Sephora and on Sephora.com.

Finally, something for the little ones. Osmo has fun-filled learning games that interact with actual pieces and an iPad. The Genius Starter Kit has five different STEM-based games that are fun and educational. The kit is brand-new and can engage kids from ages 3-5 in core subjects. Learn more at PlayOsmo.com.