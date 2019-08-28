Scaramuzza’s Pasta Products Opening New Store

Local and family-owned, Scaramuzza’s Pasta Products offers a taste of Italy right here in the Delaware Valley. Bob and Lisa Scaramuzza visited our kitchen to talk about their latest store opening.

Bob Scaramuzza's mother started the business in her Clifton Heights basement during the 1960s. Fast forward to 2019 and Scaramuzza's Pasta Products are now in 200 different locations.

"When you went from being such a little family store to into supermarkets, it was pretty cool," said Bob.

With the company's growth, Bob and Lisa are moving to a new location and opening a new retail store. You can find them and their products at 412 S Springfield Road in Clifton Heights.

The Scaramuzzas left behind one tip for those hoping to make gnocchi. They said the biggest mistake people make when preparing Scaramuzza's gnocchi is using a small pot and not enough water. The bigger the pot, the better the product.

For more information on the pasta products, visit Scaramuzza's website here.