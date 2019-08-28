Paddleboard Along the Delaware River Waterfront

Posted 6:50 AM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:53AM, August 28, 2019

Getting out on the water isn't always easy when you live within city limits, but one local business is making it a little easier.

Aqua Vida offers a water experience like no other, stand-up paddleboarding along the Delaware River waterfront. Hop on a board at Penn's Landing and take a guided tour that allows you to see the city from a different perspective.

The business also offers floating yoga, which means yoga while on a paddleboard.  Aqua Vida says and whether you are already a yogi or someone with no experience it's 'Float' yoga class is for everyone.

Classes and tours will be offered until early October, weather permitting.

To learn more about Aqua Vida or to sign up for a class click here.

 

