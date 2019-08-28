Celebrate National Red Wine Day with Panorama Wine Bar

In case you actually needed a reason to pour yourself a glass of red wine, August 28th is National Red Wine Day!

Did you know Panorama Wine Bar in Old City holds the Guinness World Record for most wines on tap? Wine Sommelier Bill Eccleston from Panorama brought along two red wine flights you can try today.

If you're not able to go to a winery to celebrate the holiday, Panorama has you covered right here in Philadelphia. With over 150 wines by the glass, the Italian restaurant also has about 30 different wine flights giving you a chance to taste five different wines.

"It's just an opportunity to taste around the world. It's kind of our tagline, 'It's the world in your glass,'" said Bill.

The two flights he brought along included Pinot and Zinfandel. Bill described the Pinot as "light, soft and easy to drink," whereas the Zinfandel is "a little bit more robust."

When it comes to food pairings, the old rule of red wine with meats and white wine with pasta no longer applies.

"There are not too many rules. The wine goes with the food, the food goes with the wine. They are natural fits. Obviously there are some things that are lighter-bodied, lighter flavors. They are going to go with lighter wines, whether it's whites or reds."

Panorama can help you decide which wines to pair with what foods. For more information on the restaurant and to see its wine list, visit Panorama at 14 N Front Street or click here.