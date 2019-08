Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The classic game "Clue" is getting a new look, and the designers want your input!

"Hasbro" is redesigning the board for the first time since it was first released back in 1949, and you can help decide which room to add to the classic mansion setting.

You can choose from a guest room, a bathroom, a modern updated hall or a drawing room.

Click here to cast your vote.