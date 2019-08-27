Bensalem Police Release 15 Apps to Watch Out For This School Year

Posted 10:05 AM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04AM, August 27, 2019

Just in time for back to school, the Bensalem Police Department released a warning about 15 cell phone applications parents should look out for.

Director of Public Safety for the department Frederick Harran explained the list and talked about how you can keep your kids safe this school year.

Harran said it all starts with monitoring your kids and their activity.

"Parents should be parents, not their friends. These kids should not have the apps. Check to see."

One application he talked about explicitly was Calculator+. It made the list because it looks and acts like an actual calculator, but is used as a hiding place for photos and videos. If you type a passcode in the calculator interface and then press the percent (%) button, the app unlocks the secret camera roll.

The list also included apps like Snapchat, Bumble, MeetMe and more.

"You look at the names like Ask and that's an app that really let's people talk anonymously. There's been a lot of cyberbullying on that app."

He added in this day and age it's already difficult to be a kid. Check out the full list below.

Finally, Harran suggested checking all of your children's apps as they head back to school.  You may not catch all of the dangerous ones, but it's a start. For more information on this warning, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.