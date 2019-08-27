Back to School Foods with Justine Santaniello

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's time to send the kids back to school, so we need to get our back to school meals ready! Lifestyle expert Justine Santaniello joined us to talk about her top picks.

First, we're starting with accessories. JCPenney is your one-stop shop. They have lunchboxes and containers perfect for school lunches, in all the styles that your kids want but at an affordable price. Visit JCP.com for more.

So what do we put inside the lunchbox? Justin's Spreads on-the-go snacks are flavored nut butters that are protein packed to keep the kids fueled for the day. It comes in classic and maple flavors, and you don't have to worry about peanut allergies with them. Learn more at Justins.com.

If you're looking for a simple and quick dinner, check out Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork. You can roast it and sauté it to make multiple different recipes. They're pre-seasoned and prepped for you, and come in many different cuts and flavors to choose from. They're available at ShopRite and Walmart. See more at Smithfield.com.

Finally, add some fun and excitement to your dinners with Chi-Chi's Fiesta Style salsas. They're made with real tomatoes, veggies and seasonings, and can be added right to a Crock-Pot or used as a topping. They're available at your local Walmart and Albertson's.