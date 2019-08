Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Puppies, Phillies and drinks, what more could you want? The Pennsylvania SPCA’s 3rd Annual Puppapalooza at the Pier will be held at Morgan’s Pier the evening of Thursday, August 29, 2019.

The Phillies themed event will feature adoptable animals, Philadelphia Phillies celebrity bartenders, an appearance by the Phillie Phanatic and of course it is all for a great cause.

All proceeds raised will go the PSPCA so they can continue their life saving mission.