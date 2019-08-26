Philly Feeds Foley: Elsie’s Pickle Sandwich

Posted 11:01 AM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00AM, August 26, 2019

Elsie’s in Haddon Township, New Jersey loves their pickles. In fact, the restaurant and shop serves its sandwiches on nothing but pickles.

“They’re huge,” said Elsie’s owner Katherine Cohen. “They’re not your average deli pickle for sure."

For more than 20 years, Cohen’s family operated Elsie’s in Linwood, New Jersey but recently relocated the shop to Haddon Township. The pickle sandwich began as a way to provide a healthier option for Cohen’s mother but it quickly evolved into the focal point of the shop. Elsie’s uses a longtime Cohen family recipe to create the pickles and offers a variety of sandwiches and rolls. The restaurant prides itself on giving customers plenty of options.

“It’s something that they can share with their friends so when they come to Elsie’s they don’t have order separate, they can all share a meal together which is pretty awesome,” added Cohen.

