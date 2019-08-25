Weekend Philler Episode 328: FOOD SPECIAL!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Weekend Philler Episode 328, we check out some of the best restaurants and food places that we've covered to date! We've got homemade pasta from Severino Pasta, barbecue and ribs from Sugarpuddin's, authentic French cuisine from Bistrot la Minette, a local legend Czerw's Kielbasa, and beautiful, unique desserts from Bunnycakes!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked