Need Some Back to School Snack Ideas? Try Some of Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss’s Picks

Posted 9:47 AM, August 23, 2019, by

Need some snacks for the kids for back to school season? Limor Suss shared her top picks.

Ellio's pizza and breadsticks are a must-have. Both make a quick children's meal, or an easy after school snack. They're easy to make in the oven or the toaster oven in less than 15 minutes. Ellio's is awarding a $10,000 scholarship to an outstanding kid as part of its annual "Phenomenal Kid" scholarship contest. For more information, visit Ellios.com.

Cottage cheese makes a perfect snack for both kids and parents. Every product has a rich and creamy texture that makes a healthy snack packed with protein. Hood Cottage Cheese offers multiple flavors in a variety of sizes.

Next, non-dairy beverage Planet Oat has a great taste with nutritional benefit. The reach creamy texture is enjoyable by the glass, in cereal, in coffee and can even be used in cooking.

