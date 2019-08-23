Need Some Back to School Snack Ideas? Try Some of Lifestyle Expert Limor Suss’s Picks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Need some snacks for the kids for back to school season? Limor Suss shared her top picks.

Ellio's pizza and breadsticks are a must-have. Both make a quick children's meal, or an easy after school snack. They're easy to make in the oven or the toaster oven in less than 15 minutes. Ellio's is awarding a $10,000 scholarship to an outstanding kid as part of its annual "Phenomenal Kid" scholarship contest. For more information, visit Ellios.com.

Cottage cheese makes a perfect snack for both kids and parents. Every product has a rich and creamy texture that makes a healthy snack packed with protein. Hood Cottage Cheese offers multiple flavors in a variety of sizes.

Next, non-dairy beverage Planet Oat has a great taste with nutritional benefit. The reach creamy texture is enjoyable by the glass, in cereal, in coffee and can even be used in cooking.