Festival of Lights Returns to Burlington Riverfront Promenade This Weekend

Don’t miss the Greater Burlington Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Lights happening this Saturday, August 24th! The lighted boat parade and firework display is set to wow visitors in the historic city of Burlington.

Lisa Schiller and Frank Caruso from the Greater Burlington Chamber of Commerce talked about what’s in store for the event.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This year marks the 25th annual Festival of Lights.

"We have vendors on our waterfront. We have live bands, a DJ. We also have a decorated, lighted boat parade that starts at 8 PM and then following the boat parade, fireworks at 9:15 PM," said Lisa.

Lisa added that there is a rejuvenation going on in the city of Burlington right now. They are encouraging people to visit the historic city and see all it has to offer.

"We have a lot of great restaurants. We have antique shops and we have one of the most beautiful sunsets on the Delaware River," she said.

Planning for the event began about 10 months ago. Aside from working for the Chamber of Commerce, Frank Caurso is also the Emergency Management Coordinator for the city. Officials have a plan in place to avoid any confusion or traffic jams surrounding the event.

"We're asking for people to come off of Route 130, come down through the bridge circle onto Reed Street, which runs right alongside the bridge," said Frank.

He provided a map for our viewers to get a better understanding of their surroundings.

The Festival of Lights schedule of events is as followed:

3:00 - 9:00 PM - Food & Vendors on the Promenade

5:00 - 7:00 PM - Live Band

(7:15 - 9:45 PM - DJ on the Bandstand)

8:00 PM - Decorated/Lighted Boat Parade on the River

9:15 PM - Fireworks

"We thank everyone. The businesses, the individuals and all the volunteers that come together to make this happen," added Frank.

NJ Transit's River Line is offering an extended service on Saturday night for those who would like to use public transportation. For more information on that schedule, click here.