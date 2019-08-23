Adopt a Pet: Denny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Denny! This good boy is a four-year-old mixed breed pup, who has been waiting for his forever home for way too long.

Denny is goofy, loving, loyal and will do almost anything for a treat. He does like to play, but also enjoys a lazy lifestyle. The most impressive thing about Denny is how well-trained he is. He not only knows a handful of commands, but listens to them extremely well, especially if a treat is nearby!

Unfortunately, Denny has been overlooked for far too long and has been at the Delaware SPCA for over a year and the staff is unsure why.

This big boy would prefer to be the only dog in the household. He is not normally reactive to other dogs, but does become protective over the people he loves.

Click here to apply for Denny.