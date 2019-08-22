Thousands Expected To Attend Philadelphia Obon Festival At Shofuso

Posted 9:00 AM, August 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:58AM, August 22, 2019

This Saturday, Philadelphia’s 6th Annual Obon celebration will take place at the Shofuso Japanese House & Garden.

Obon is a Japanese celebration of one’s ancestors. Each August, people return to their hometowns to remember the dead and reunite with loved ones.

There will be several activities at Shofuso for families to celebrate.

We sent our Khiree Stewart to give us a preview of what visitors can expect.

Click here for more information on the Philadelphia Obon Festival.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.