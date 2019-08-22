× Thousands Expected To Attend Philadelphia Obon Festival At Shofuso

This Saturday, Philadelphia’s 6th Annual Obon celebration will take place at the Shofuso Japanese House & Garden.

Obon is a Japanese celebration of one’s ancestors. Each August, people return to their hometowns to remember the dead and reunite with loved ones.

There will be several activities at Shofuso for families to celebrate.

We sent our Khiree Stewart to give us a preview of what visitors can expect.

Click here for more information on the Philadelphia Obon Festival.

