Celebrate All Things Vegan This Weekend in Phoenixville

For the fourth year in a row, the Phoenixville VegFest returns to Phoenixville this Saturday, August 24th! Longtime organizer Jeesely Soto visited PHL17 with a preview.

This is the area's only vegan food and street festival and it includes over 70 vendors serving up plant-based dishes, but that's not all you can expect. Along with live music and activities, the festival is sponsored by the Peace Advocacy Network.

"It's a nonprofit that promotes a sustainable lifestyle and protection of all sentient beings so we do focus a lot on the animals and we'll have some rescue animals there. We'll have some goats, pigs and dogs and we'll have live music. There will be some activities for children, " said Jeesely.

Last year's VegFest had a crowd of around 5,000 people and organizers are hoping for an even bigger turnout this year! The festival runs from noon until 5 PM at Reeves Park. For more information and to check out the vendors going to the festival, click here.