Back to School Essentials with Justine Santaniello

Back to school shopping can be crazy, but we have lifestyle expert Justine Santaniello to help us get ready.

You can grab the best on-trend styles at JCPenney. It's a one-stop shop for everything accessories and clothing. They have the styles that the kids will want at an affordable price. Visit JCP.com for more.

If you want to try something new, check out Kids On 45th. It's a styled box that comes with gently used clothes right to your door. They have over 600 brands to choose from at 20-90% off. There are even some subscription options available to make it easy for parents. Visit KidsOn45th.com for more information.

The kids love to have accessories in their lockers, so head to Party City to make their space special. The store has everything the kids want, but at prices parents will love. Check them out at PartyCity.com.

Lunch Pets are perfect for the little ones. They look like cute animals, but hold the kids' lunches inside. You can chain them to a backpack or bike so they're easy to carry. You can find your child's favorite character on Amazon.com.

For some of the kids that are headed to college, we want to reinforce healthy habits while they're away. The Waterpik Sonic Fusion is the world's first flossing toothbrush. You can brush and floss at the same time, and it is two times as effective as traditional flossing and brushing. Available at Walmart.

And if the kids want a tasty drink easy-to-make in the dorm, check out the SodaStream. You can make your own sparkling water, or add a flavor option to make a customized beverage. Plus, it's eco-friendly and reduces bottle waste and is easy to use with just the touch of a button. Learn more at SodaStream.com.