Local Business Helping Injured Pets, One Custom Brace at a Time

Jim Alaimo spent more than 25 years making human orthotics and prosthetics, but eventually he traded two-legged patients for four-legged and he has been helping animals all over the nation ever since.

My Pet's Brace in Morgantown, Pennsylvania provides orthotic devices for dogs (and other animals) in lieu of expensive surgeries.

A large majority of it's canine patients come to them with ACL/CCL injuries. Surgeries to fix those injuries can cost thousands of dollars, but My Pet's Brace provides pets and their families with another option.

"The nice thing about a brace is the dog is able to continue their normal active life, they immediately can get up and start walking in it, " said Alaimo.

My Pet's Brace has a simple mission, making pets happy and healthy .

" It is so rewarding to get up everyday to see a dog coming in and they are limping and to see them back three weeks later and they are happy again and their activity is a lot higher and the owners are happy too," said Alaimo.

