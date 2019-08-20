Montgomery County Native Produces New Movie “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

“The Peanut Butter Falcon” has generated a lot of buzz with it’s upcoming release on August 22nd. Originally from Conshohocken, Executive Producer Aaron Scotti sat down with PHL17 to discuss the new film and it’s star Zack Gottsagen, a 35-year-old actor with Down syndrome.

Filmed in Savannah, Georgia, the feel-good adventure movie follows a young boy with Down syndrome on a quest to become a wrestler. Zak runs away from his nursing home to pursue his dream of wrestling and meets an unlikely companion along the way named Tyler, played by Shia LaBeouf.

The star of the film is Zack Gottsagen who's character keeps his actual name without the "c."

"We all thought we're going to change his life, you know, we're going to make him a movie star. And then by the end, we realized he changed all of our lives. This was a rare case where everybody got along because Zack was the core," said Executive Producer Aaron Scotti.

He added the actor is "unapologetically Zack" and changed his life for the better.

"My marriage is better, my friendships are better. I listen more. I'm more present and he's just the happiest person I ever met."

Scotti has not forgotten his roots in Philadelphia even though he resides in Los Angeles now. He talked about his continued support for our Philadelphia Eagles.

"We go to every game. When they come play the Rams, we're there. Feels like a home game...Philly comes out."

Dakota Johnson, John Hawkes, Bruce Dern and Jon Bernthal are also among the cast. Thursday, August 22nd, is the wide release of the film, but you can catch a special screening on Tuesday, August 20th at Landmark's Ritz 5 at 7:30 PM.

