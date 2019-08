× Andy’s Brick Shop in Langhorne Moves To Bigger Location

The popular LEGO store, Andy’s Brick Shop, has moved to a bigger location inside of the Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

We sent our Khiree Stewart to check out all of the new things that families can expect.

Click here for more information on Andy’s Brick Shop.

