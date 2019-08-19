PHL17 Down The Shore: Ocean City New Jersey

Every Friday, the PHL17 news team heads down to a different shore point to showcase what’s happening! This week, we sent our Jenna Meissner back to America’s greatest family resort, Ocean City New Jersey.

The first stop on our OCNJ tour was JiLLy’s French Fry Factory. Known for its fresh fries, JiLLy’s prides itself on the saying “The Best Fry You’ll Ever Try.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The JiLLy's franchise has nine locations along the boardwalk, each offering a different atmosphere to visitors. JiLLy's Candy Factory is the newest addition to the JiLLy's stores. The store opened up last summer and offers the largest candy wall in Ocean City.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just because the summer is winding down, doesn't mean the OC boardwalk is! If you're heading to Ocean City during the fall or even winter, Haunted Golf is an indoor option available all year long.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Located off the boardwalk at 21st & Asbury Avenue, Nauti Donuts is serving up made-to-order cake donuts. If you can't make up your mind, the Nauti Dozen is an absolute hit among residents.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The seagulls this summer have been especially pesky. Ocean City officials called in East Coast Falcons to help control the problem. It's not uncommon to see falcons, owls and hawks flying around the boardwalk.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lastly, Music Pier hosted the Little Miss Ocean City Pageant on Friday night. Last year's winner Stevie Wright talked about the competition.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Congratulations to 11-year-old Antonella DiAntonio who won this year's pageant!