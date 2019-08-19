The 17th annual Atlantic City Air Show returns August 21st with “A Salute to Those That Serve.”

Steve Kapur, a GEICO Skytypers pilot, and Joe Kelly, the president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce joined PHL17 with more details about one of the most popular events at the shore.

The events kick off on August 19th with the Red, White and Blue BBQ at the Linwood Country Club. Tickets are required for that event, but otherwise the show is free. A sneak peek of the action is available on August 20th as practice is underway, but the actual show begins at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, August 21st.

"It's the largest event in New Jersey. We have over 400,000 spectators. We have the best stage in the world over the ocean so it's become a very large event for the marketplace for the state," said Joe Kelly.

The GEICO Skytypers are a low-level formation demonstration team.

"We fly six aircrafts in an act that includes a diamond formation and opposing solos. We practice so much it almost feels natural to do it," said Steve Kapur.

He added that shows over water are a little more complex.

"You don't have the ground references to reference your position. It's all got to be feel and so that can be more challenging."

One of the best spots to see all the action is Florida Avenue along the Atlantic City boardwalk, but great views can also be seen in Brigantine.

"Don't be afraid of the crowds. We do a great job in moving people around and the venue is so large there's really not a bad seat," said Joe.

For more information on the show, click here.