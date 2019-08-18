Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Weekend Philler Episode 327, we talk to Col. Chris Hadfield at Susquehanna International Group, LLP and learn about his time in space, get our game on at New Jersey Gamer Con, play games to help children in need with Extra Life, watch Harlem Globetrotters perform an amazing parasailing trick shot, and hear about all of the wonderful work that Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS) student Jorge de Paz is doing for Safe Harbor of Greater West Chester!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked