Astronaut Chris Hadfield

Posted 6:15 PM, August 18, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Have you ever wondered what it’s like to live without gravity? Well, Weekend Philler asked a professional. Chris Hadfield was the first Canadian astronaut to walk in space, and when we heard he was coming to Philly we couldn’t resist asking for an interview. His list of accomplishments is extensive and varies from working on a farm, to downhill ski racing, to flying in the Canadian Airforce. You have to hear his inspiring story in this edition of Weekend Philler’s “What’s your Day Job?”

Read Chris’ book: An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth

Watch Chris’ Show: Rare Earth

Take Chris’ MasterClass: Chris Hadfield Teaches Space Exploration

A special thanks to Susquehanna International Group for helping to make this segment happen.

