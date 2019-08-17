IN FOCUS: New mini-soccer fields, Arts in Action, pet injury braces, and BalletX

Posted 7:00 AM, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:01AM, August 17, 2019

This week we learn more about: new mini-pitches and fields in Philadelphia, Arts In Action, a Morgantown company that helps pets live healthier happier lives, and BalletX .

Calling all soccer fans! We are joined by Paul Howard, Philadelphia Union Foundation Executive Director, Chris Branscome who is the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer CEO along with Bill Salvatore who is the City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department Unity Cup Director. We hear more about the new partnership between the organizations and the City of Philadelphia`s Rebuild division which plans to build fifteen mini-pitches and two signature fields in neighborhoods throughout the city over the next five years.

Secondly, Kelly Lee is the City of Philadelphia Chief Cultural Officer and she shares details on Arts In Action – a program that focuses on performances in the City’s public spaces, particularly neighborhoods and local communities. Lee shares how people can access information about the programs and performances which are free and run year-round.

Next, we turn to a story by our own PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian that is helping animals live happier, healthier lives and giving them the mobility, they desire. We learn how a facility in Morgantown, Pennsylvania is making pet braces – not for their teeth but to support pets impacted or dealing with injuries or problems affecting the joints.

And, we round out this week’s In Focus with more on our discussion on the arts and arts education with a focus on BalletX, a contemporary ballet company in Philadelphia. Anne White is the organization’s Education & Community Relations Specialist. Chanel Holland is a Teaching Artist with BalletX and Julian Hartwell is a musician who plays for the organization at various events and classes. Dance eXchange offers dance classes for third and fourth graders in four Philadelphia public schools, two days a week, October through February.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.