IN FOCUS: New mini-soccer fields, Arts in Action, pet injury braces, and BalletX

This week we learn more about: new mini-pitches and fields in Philadelphia, Arts In Action, a Morgantown company that helps pets live healthier happier lives, and BalletX .

Calling all soccer fans! We are joined by Paul Howard, Philadelphia Union Foundation Executive Director, Chris Branscome who is the Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer CEO along with Bill Salvatore who is the City of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department Unity Cup Director. We hear more about the new partnership between the organizations and the City of Philadelphia`s Rebuild division which plans to build fifteen mini-pitches and two signature fields in neighborhoods throughout the city over the next five years.

Secondly, Kelly Lee is the City of Philadelphia Chief Cultural Officer and she shares details on Arts In Action – a program that focuses on performances in the City’s public spaces, particularly neighborhoods and local communities. Lee shares how people can access information about the programs and performances which are free and run year-round.

Next, we turn to a story by our own PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian that is helping animals live happier, healthier lives and giving them the mobility, they desire. We learn how a facility in Morgantown, Pennsylvania is making pet braces – not for their teeth but to support pets impacted or dealing with injuries or problems affecting the joints.

And, we round out this week’s In Focus with more on our discussion on the arts and arts education with a focus on BalletX, a contemporary ballet company in Philadelphia. Anne White is the organization’s Education & Community Relations Specialist. Chanel Holland is a Teaching Artist with BalletX and Julian Hartwell is a musician who plays for the organization at various events and classes. Dance eXchange offers dance classes for third and fourth graders in four Philadelphia public schools, two days a week, October through February.

In Focus with host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, airs Saturday at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.