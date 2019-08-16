Going Back to School Can Be Stressful on Your Children. How Can You Help Them Prepare?

Posted 10:39 AM, August 16, 2019, by

August is soon coming to an end and school is starting up again, so now is the best time to discuss with your kids how to prepare for school.

Returning back to school after summertime can certainly be an adjustment for a child.

It's up to you how to sit down and talk to your child about sensitive topics, such as bullying, violence, shootings and school drills.

Dr. Frank Farley, professor of psychological studies in education at Temple University and former president of the American Psychological Association joined us today to explain the best ways to do it.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.