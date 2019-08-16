Going Back to School Can Be Stressful on Your Children. How Can You Help Them Prepare?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

August is soon coming to an end and school is starting up again, so now is the best time to discuss with your kids how to prepare for school.

Returning back to school after summertime can certainly be an adjustment for a child.

It's up to you how to sit down and talk to your child about sensitive topics, such as bullying, violence, shootings and school drills.

Dr. Frank Farley, professor of psychological studies in education at Temple University and former president of the American Psychological Association joined us today to explain the best ways to do it.