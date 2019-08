Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A dessert place in Philly like no other! A La Mousse is home to a large selection of tasty flavors, made with healthy and natural ingredients like Matcha, green tea.

A La Mousse reimagines traditional confections, turning dessert into artwork.

You can find the delectable treats on N. 11th St in Chinatown, but they have two new locations on the way. One on South Street and the other in Narberth, Montgomery County.