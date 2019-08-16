A Seamless Back to School Transition with Nicolette Brycki

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't know where to start when shopping for back to school? Lifestyle expert Nicolette Brycki has some must-haves for you.

Believe it or not, Cooking with Cans is the way to go. Kids and adults who consume six or more canned products per week tend to have diets higher in 17 essential nutrients. Head to CansGetYouCooking.com for easy recipes.

For a snack on the go, Made Good makes it easy to pack a healthy snack for school. These squares are nut free, allergy free, gluten free and low sugar, but taste great. Now until September, Made Good offers a coupon off the purchase of any Mabel's Label's purchase. Visit madegoodfoods.com/mabelslabels for more.

The kids are going to want a new backpack for back to school. Head to Land's End for that. The brand has lightweight and sturdy products that will hold their shape no matter what. See more at LandsEnd.com.

Of course we need to get the kids some special new clothes for the new year. Head to JCPenney for outfits for both boys and girls. It's a one-stop shop that features brands like Arizona. Head to JCPenney or JCPenney.com for more.

And it's a new school year, so let's make sure we keep a clean and fresh slate in our homes. BrandSpark's Most Trusted awards named Tide Free and Gentle, Cascade Pure Essentials and Swiffer as some of the top products.