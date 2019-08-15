Unwind with Yoga on National Relaxation Day

Posted 9:10 AM, August 15, 2019, by

National Relaxation Day falls in the middle of August every year! As the summer winds down and back to school responsibilities start to pile up, it can be hard to find some time to unwind.

Christine DiTroia from the Voorhees Hot Yoga Center talked about simple ways to take a moment and relax.

The benefits of yoga have been proven time and time again.

"It helps with circulation, mindfulness and awareness and just gives you that moment of 'stop, think before we respond.'"

It starts with being aware of your posture. Neck stretches are an option for those who are confined to a desk all day.

"Neck stretching is a big deal because people hold a lot of tension in the neck."

Although hot yoga can be stressful for some, it has fantastic benefits.

"When we do hot yoga, we move the spine in all directions and the spinal column is our major energy channel. It allows the body to figure out how to stay relaxed in a stressed situation."

For more information or to take a class, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.